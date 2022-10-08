HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 HFC vs MCFC Match, October 9, Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, 7:30 pm IST

Mumbai City FC had failed to do anything impressive in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. They could only manage to clinch the eighth spot in last season’s ISL. The Islanders will now be desperate to rectify their last season’s mistake and start their ISL campaign on a winning note. Mumbai City FC will kick off their ISL 2022-23 journey on Sunday. In their opening fixture, Mumbai City will face Hyderabad City FC. The match between Mumbai and Hyderabad will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

ALSO READ| Kylian Mbappe Tops Football Earnings List at $128 Million, Says Forbes Report

Des Buckingham’s men produced a clinical show in the Durand Cup this season and reached the final. However, in the summit clash, they had to suffer a defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai also finished the group stage of the AFC Champions League in second place, which is the best performance produced by an Indian football club in the event so far.

Ahead of the season, Mumbai roped in last season’s Hero of the League- Greg Stewart, to bolster their attacking unit.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC, here is everything you need to know:

HFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match.

HFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

HFC vs MCFC Match Details

The HFC vs MCFC ISL match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, October 9 at 7:30 pm IST.

HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Suggested Playing XI for HFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Mohamad Nawaz

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Akash Mishra

Midfielders: Bipin Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ahmed Jahouh, Joao Victor, Alberto Noguera

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohamad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Bipin Singh, Greg Stewart, Vikram Singh

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here