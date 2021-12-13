HFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC: Riding high on confidence after an impressive all-round show against former champions Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on a struggling NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match no. 28 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, on Monday, December 13. The GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, will host the exciting match, which kicks off at 07:30 PM IST.

Currently fifth in the ISL points table, Manolo Marquez’s men managed to register their first clean sheet of the season in their previous game. They would want to continue that form in this fixture as a win will take them as high as second.

On the other hand, Khalid Jamil-coached side are having a mixed run of form, they suffered a narrow loss (0-1) to Odisha FC in their last match on Friday. The Highlanders have picked up just four points from their five games so far this season and would want to bag maximum points in this match.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC:

HFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 28 between Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC.

HFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will be played on Monday, December 13, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 pm (IST).

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suhair

Vice-Captain: Ogbeche

Goalkeeper: Kattimani

Defenders: Rai, Lakra, Santana, Chinglensana Singh

Midfielders: Camara, Rochharzela, Poojary, Victor

Strikers: Ogbeche, Suhair

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC: Kattimani (GK); Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Mishra; Chakrabarti, Victor, Poojary, Jadhav; Ogbeche, Siverio

NorthEast United FC: Michu (GK); Lakra, Shereef, Santana, Gurjinder Kumar; Coureur, Camara, Sehnaj Singh; Rochharzela, Brown, Suhair

