HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC: Hyderabad FC will take on Odisha FC in match no. 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, December 28, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim. The Nizams are unbeaten in their last four games but are coming off two consecutive draws against FC Goa and SC East Bengal in their last two games. A win here will help them to consolidate their position in the top four of the league table. On the other hand, managed to three out of seven league fixtures this season but they have drawn one and lost two, in their last three games. A win against Hyderabad will help them break in the top four slots of the table.

Moving on to the ISL standings - Hyderabad are in fourth place with 12 points in their kitty from seven games so far. Their opponent, meanwhile are placed at the seventh spot with 10 points to their name.

The HFC vs OFC game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and fans can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

HFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 43 between Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC.

HFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

HFC vs OFC Match Details

The match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be played on Tuesday, December 28, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Javi Hernandez

Vice-Captain: Joel Chianese

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Chinglesana Singh, Akash Mishra, Hendry Rodas

Midfielders: Isacc Vanmalsawma, Javi Hernandez, Aniket Jadhav, Joao Victor

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Jonathas, Joel Chianese

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh, Hendry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Isacc Vanmalsawma, Nanda Kumar, Jonathas

