HIR vs OSA Dream11 Team Prediction J League Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Cerezo Osaka Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (HIR) will lock horns with V Cerezo Osaka (OSA) on Saturday July 18. Currently the hosts are at the number six position on the point table while the other team is at number 3. Both the teams have played a total of four matches. HIR have been on the winning side of two matches and one match each have ended as a draw and a loss. In their latest fixture against Sagan Tosu on July 12 both the teams did not manage to score any goals, leading to the fixture ending in a draw.

OSA, on the other hand, have registered their win in three matches. In their latest match, OSA were defeated by Nagoya Grampus 0-2 on July 12.

J League Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Cerezo Osaka fixture will commence from 3:30 PM at Edion Stadium Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Cerezo Osaka J League Dream11 Team

Captain: L Pereira

Vice Captain: H Okuno

Goalkeeper: K Jin Hyeon

Defenders: Y Asano, H Araki, R Matsuda

Midfielders: H Kawabe, Y Kashiwa, Y Makitani, T Morishima

Strikers: L Pereira, H Okuno, T Takagi

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Probable XI vs Cerezo Osaka: Keisuke Osako, Hayato Araki, Yuya Asano, Sho Sasaki, Hayao Kawabe, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Tsukasa Morishima, Kohei Shimizu, Leandro Pereira, Douglas Vieira, Shun Ayukawa

Cerezo Osaka Probable XI vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima: Kim Jin-Hyeon, Yusuke Maruhashi, Riku Matsuda, Ayumu Seko, Yoichiro Kakitani, Lucas Mineiro, Hirofumi Yamauchi, Jun Nishikawa, Hiroaki Okuno, Bruno Mendes, Ken Tokura