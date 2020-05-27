HOF vs KOL Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, TSG Hoffenheim vs FC Koln Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In another interesting match of the ongoing Bundesliga 2019-20, the close competitors TSG Hoffenheim and FC Koln will play against each other on Thursday, May 28. The Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs KOL will be played the Rhein-Neckar Arena, also known as PreZero Arena.

Both the teams are placed next to each other in the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table, with a difference of just two points.

FC Koln’s post-coronavirus form has not been quite impressive, as they drew both the previously played matches against Mainz and Dusseldorf. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, held Paderborn to a 1-1 draw in their last game.

The Bundesliga 2019-2020 TSG Hoffenheim Vs FC Koln live match is scheduled to start at 12 am IST.

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs KOL Dream11 Team News, Predictions

In their home game, TSG Hoffenheim will step into the dugout without Ishak Belfodil and Andrej Kramaric. The two have been ruled out due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

FC Koln will be without Marcel Risse. The 30-year-old midfielder is out due to knee injury.

Here is the TSG Hoffenheim Vs FC Koln Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs KOL Dream 11 Prediction, TSG Hoffenheim Vs FC Koln Goalkeeper: Oliver Baumann

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs KOL Dream 11 Prediction, TSG Hoffenheim Vs FC Koln Defenders: Sebastiaan Bornauw, Pavel Kaderabek, Noah Katterbach, Stefan Posch

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs KOL Dream 11 Prediction, TSG Hoffenheim Vs FC Koln Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Sebastian Rudy, Robert Skov

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs KOL Dream 11 Prediction, TSG Hoffenheim Vs FC Koln Berlin Strikers: Jhon Cordoba, Mark Uth

Bundesliga 2019-20 TSG Hoffenheim Probable XI vs FC Koln: Oliver Baumann, Stefan Posch, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner, Florian Grillitsch, Pavel Kaderabek, Sebastian Rudy, Christoph Baumgartner, Steven Zuber, Robert Skov, Ihlas Bebou

Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Koln Probable XI vs TSG Hoffenheim: Timo Horn, Noah Katterbach, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Jonas Hector, Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz, Mark Uth, Dominick Drexler, Jhon Cordoba