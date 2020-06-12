HOF vs LEP Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

RB Leipzig will look to solidify its position in top three when they travel to Hoffenheim for the upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on June 12, Friday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig will be hosted at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena. In the last week, RB Leipzig held Paderborn to a 1-1 draw. Whereas, Hoffenheim faced Dusseldorf in the previous week. After full-time, the scoreboard read Hoffenheim 2-2 Dusseldorf. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig will kick off at 12 am (IST).

With 59 points from 30 games, the visitors LEP are sitting in the third slot. Whereas, Hoffenheim have won 12 matches till now. Their total points stands at 43 from 30 outings.

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs LEP Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Hoffenheim have long list of injuries to look at before stepping onto the turf. Belfodil has been ruled out due to knee injury. Whereas, Adamyan and Bruun Larsen are still recovering from their ankle and groin issues respectively. The two look doubtful in tonight’s game. While, Benjamin Hübner is serving a suspension.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, will travel without Yussuf Poulsen. The 25-year-old is recovering from ankle injury. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konaté’s is doubtful.

Here is the Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig captain: Werner

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Vice captain: Nkunku

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Goalkeeper: Baumann

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Defenders: Posch, Halstenberg, Klostermann

Bundesliga 2019-20 HOF vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Midfielders: Skov, Rudy, Baumgartner, Nkunku, Laimer

Bundesliga HOF vs LEP Dream 11 Prediction, Hoffenheim Vs RB Leipzig Strikers: Werner, P Schick

Bundesliga 2019-202 Hoffenheim Probable XI vs RB Leipzig: Baumann (c) - Kaderabek, Posch, Bicakcic, Zuber - Rudy, Grillitsch, Samassekou - Skov, Kramaric, Baumgartner

Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig Probable XI vs Hoffenheim: Gulacsi - Mukiele, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Angelino - Sabitzer (c), Laimer, Kampl, Nkunku - Schick, Werne