1-min read

Home Sweet Home: Odisha FC to Play Matches in Bhubaneswar from December 27

Odisha FC will finally be playing their home matches at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar after playing their first three in Pune.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Home Sweet Home: Odisha FC to Play Matches in Bhubaneswar from December 27
Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar (Photo Credit: ISL)

Bhubaneswar: After playing their first three home games in Pune in the sixth season of the Indian Super League, Odisha FC will host their matches in the city's Kalinga Stadium from December 27.

Their first game in Bhubaneswar will be against Jamshedpur FC.

Owing to the delay in the completion of the upgradation work at the Kalinga Stadium for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020, the Bhubaneswar-based ISL club had to shift their first three games to Pune.

Of those three matches, Josep Gombau's Odisha FC drew against ATK, lost to Bengaluru and won their last game against Hyderabad FC.

Informing about the home games in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC CEO Ashish Shah said, "It has been a tough season so far for the entire team as we have played all games away from Bhubaneswar. We are happy to now play in front of our fans. People in the state are very passionate about sports and we are hopeful that they will come in big numbers to support us at our home - Kalinga Stadium."

OFC head coach Josep Gombau also expressed his delight saying, "It's a huge news for us that from December 27 we will play at our home. To play at our home is our wish because you play in front of your fans and you feel strong when you play at home.

"It has been a big journey for us and we are now happy and excited to play in front of our fans."

"People of Odisha must be proud of us as we played away matches and got positive results as well.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
