Hong Kong Protesters Boo China's National Anthem, Sing Battle Song Instead at Football WC Qualifier
Many of the spectators traded their signature black T-shirts, a protest uniform of sorts, for red jerseys, belting out "Glory be to thee, Hong Kong", a stirring song crowd-composed online.
Football fans hold signs in support of anti-government protesters at the match between Hong Kong and Iran, at Hong Kong Stadium. (REUTERS)
Taking the city's months of demonstrations into the sports realm, thousands of Hong Kong spectators booed loudly and turned their backs when the Chinese national anthem was played at the first home game of Hong Kong's World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign against Iran.
An hour before the 8 pm (1200 GMT) kick-off against Asia's top side Iran on Tuesday night, spectators made their uphill journey to the stadium chanting "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", Al Jazeera reported.
Many of them traded their signature black T-shirts, a protest uniform of sorts, for red jerseys, belting out "Glory be to thee, Hong Kong", a stirring song crowd-composed online that, over the past two weeks, has emerged as a battle hymn and protest anthem.
According to BBC, protesters have also staged flash events in shopping malls, singing Glory to Hong Kong which has become an unofficial anthem of the movement.
They won a major concession last week when the extradition bill which sparked the unrest was scrapped. But this has failed to end the unrest as protesters continue to demand full democracy and an investigation into allegations of police abuses.
The mass protests, now entering their fourth month, were sparked by a now-scrapped extradition bill, which opponents argued would have allowed Beijing to erode Hong Kong's separate justice system after its return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
The demonstrations have since morphed into a broader pro-democracy movement.
Protesters are widening their demands to include full democracy, an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, a blanket amnesty for all those charged with offences stemming from their involvement in demonstrations, and a refutation of the police claim that protesters were guilty of rioting - an offence that carries a heavy prison sentence.
The protesters had earlier appealed to the G20 for support during its summit in June and marched to the US consulate to push for intervention last weekend.
Wong, a leader of Hong Kong's 2014 pro-democracy protest movement, was charged last month with inciting people to join a protest in June. His prosecution came after his release from prison in June following a two-month sentence related to the 2014 protests, as per media reports.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Indian First, Then Tamil': ISRO Chief K Sivan's Old Interview Viral Again after Chandrayaan 2
- 10 Things the New Apple iPhone 11's Camera Reminded Twitter Of
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Salary is Three Times More Than Any Other Serie A Player's Wages
- Before You Make Kidney Jokes, Apple Has Cut Prices of iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: The Camera Has to be The X-Factor