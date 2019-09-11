Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Hong Kong Protesters Boo China's National Anthem, Sing Battle Song Instead at Football WC Qualifier

Many of the spectators traded their signature black T-shirts, a protest uniform of sorts, for red jerseys, belting out "Glory be to thee, Hong Kong", a stirring song crowd-composed online.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hong Kong Protesters Boo China's National Anthem, Sing Battle Song Instead at Football WC Qualifier
Football fans hold signs in support of anti-government protesters at the match between Hong Kong and Iran, at Hong Kong Stadium. (REUTERS)
Loading...

Taking the city's months of demonstrations into the sports realm, thousands of Hong Kong spectators booed loudly and turned their backs when the Chinese national anthem was played at the first home game of Hong Kong's World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign against Iran.

An hour before the 8 pm (1200 GMT) kick-off against Asia's top side Iran on Tuesday night, spectators made their uphill journey to the stadium chanting "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong", Al Jazeera reported.

Many of them traded their signature black T-shirts, a protest uniform of sorts, for red jerseys, belting out "Glory be to thee, Hong Kong", a stirring song crowd-composed online that, over the past two weeks, has emerged as a battle hymn and protest anthem.

According to BBC, protesters have also staged flash events in shopping malls, singing Glory to Hong Kong which has become an unofficial anthem of the movement.

They won a major concession last week when the extradition bill which sparked the unrest was scrapped. But this has failed to end the unrest as protesters continue to demand full democracy and an investigation into allegations of police abuses.

The mass protests, now entering their fourth month, were sparked by a now-scrapped extradition bill, which opponents argued would have allowed Beijing to erode Hong Kong's separate justice system after its return from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The demonstrations have since morphed into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Protesters are widening their demands to include full democracy, an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, a blanket amnesty for all those charged with offences stemming from their involvement in demonstrations, and a refutation of the police claim that protesters were guilty of rioting - an offence that carries a heavy prison sentence.

The protesters had earlier appealed to the G20 for support during its summit in June and marched to the US consulate to push for intervention last weekend.

Wong, a leader of Hong Kong's 2014 pro-democracy protest movement, was charged last month with inciting people to join a protest in June. His prosecution came after his release from prison in June following a two-month sentence related to the 2014 protests, as per media reports.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram