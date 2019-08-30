Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Hope Arjuna Award Will Inspire Young Footballers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu received his Arjuna award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:August 30, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hope Arjuna Award Will Inspire Young Footballers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Gupreet Singh Sandhu is the 26th footballer to have received an Arjuna award. (Photo Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn)
Loading...

New Delhi: Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who became the 26th footballer to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award, hopes that the recognition he has got will act as a catalyst to inspire the youngsters who want to build their careers in the sport.

On Thursday, Gurpreet received the Award from the President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The 26-year old, who remains the sole Indian to debut in the UEFA Europa League (qualifier), dedicated his Award to the past and future generations of football in the nation.

"I am very fortunate to win this Award," said Gurpreet. "I want to dedicate it to the seniors who made this possible for me for paving a way. This Award is for the future generations who are about to come in this path. I hope this will act as a catalyst to inspire them," he added.

He is the fourth goalkeeper to have received the Award, his predecessors including Subrata Paul (2016), Brahmanand Sankhwalkar (1997), and the late Peter Thangaraj (1967).

Gurpreet had been a part of the AIFF's Centre of Excellence in his formative years before he played for East Bengal and later moved to Norway's Stabaek FC, from where he switched colours to JSW Bengaluru FC in 2017.

He has also captained India in a 4-1 win over Puerto Rico in 2016 and has been vital under the bar, helping the Blue Tigers to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019, and maintaining an unbeaten streak of 12 official International matches from June 2016 to November 2017.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram