Hopefully Indian Footballers Will Play in the Premier League Someday: Richard Masters

Navi Mumbai: Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters on Friday expressed the hope that someday Indian footballers will ply their trade in England's much sought after top league.

Chairperson and founder of Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani joined Masters at the Premier League-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup to sign a new agreement that will see the ISL and Premier League continue to work together to share knowledge and expertise in all areas of the elite game.

"A number of ISL teams and their business managers have visited England and our clubs. We are going to continue that so that they can come across and experience the Premier League and even one day, who knows, Indian players may play in European football and even the Premier League," Masters said at the final of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground here.

On the partnership, the Premier League boss said: "In essence it's a cooperation. We are concentrating on youth development, coach development and referee development. We will exchange notes. We will help the people who are responsible for ISL. It is about sharing knowledge and the best practice of how we do things. We can also learn some things. So it's not a one way street. It is a mutual cooperation agreement."

He added that for the next three years, the focus will be on youth development, the pathway towards their success, development of coaching and refereeing.

"We have been working together for six years, the Premier League as an established league helping ISL which seems to be growing rapidly. Events like these are really important.

"For the next three years, we are going to be concentrating on young players, youth development, the pathway towards success and also development of coaching and refereeing. We will do all we can to assist the ISL but it seems to be going pretty well under its own devices.

Chelsea's youth team were declared the champions of the PL-ISL Next Generation Mumbai Cup 2020. The 'Young Blues' won all five of their matches and concluded their campaign with a 4-0 victory against Bengaluru FC on Friday morning. Manchester United finished second in the points table whilst RFYC cemented the third place with this victory.

"It's a fantastic experience for our players to come to a fantastic facility like this. They will remember for the rest of their lives. I am pleased to be here," said Masters.

