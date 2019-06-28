Take the pledge to vote

Hosts Brazil Fined at Copa America Over Fans' Homophobic Chanting

Brazil were punished after some fans were heard chanting the Portuguese word "bicha" -- slang for queer in Brazil.

AFP

Updated:June 28, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
Hosts Brazil Fined at Copa America Over Fans' Homophobic Chanting
Brazil fans were heard directing homophobic chants at Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sao Paulo: Copa America hosts Brazil were hit with a $15,000 fine from South American football bosses on Friday for homophobic chants by some fans during the tournament's opening match against Bolivia.

Uruguay were also fined $10,000 for being late coming onto the pitch for their 2-2 group stage draw against tournament guests Japan.

Brazil were punished after some fans were heard chanting the Portuguese word "bicha" -- slang for queer in Brazil -- at Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during the hosts opening 3-0 victory in Sao Paulo on June 14.

The disciplinary body of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said the offense infringed on a rule against "insults or attacks against the human dignity of other people or groups, for reasons of skin color, race, ethnicity, language, creed or origin."

Uruguay were fined over their tardiness for their clash with Japan in Porto Alegre on June 20.

Brazil qualified for the Copa semi-finals on Thursday by beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, although they may yet get in more trouble for some chants heard from the stands during that match too.

Uruguay will play Peru in their quarter-final in Salvador on Saturday while Japan were eliminated in the group stages.

