FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

How Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier Can Play in Champions League for PSG Despite Transfer

Thomas Meunier (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Thomas Meunier (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Thomas Meunier signed with Borussia Dortmund after his contract came to an end with Paris Saint-Germain but might still play for PSG in the Champions League.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
Share this:

Full-back Thomas Meunier could still play in the latter stages of this season's Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain despite signing for Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Sunday.

Belgian international Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Dortmund and will join on a free transfer after the end of his PSG contract at the end of this month.

"We told him, 'If you want to play in the Champions League, it's OK for us'," Watzke told Sport1.

"The quarter-finals of the Champions League is a hell of a level of football.

"If he wishes, we will have to negotiate the details with Paris. He is still thinking and we will try to resolve this matter with Paris."

PSG beat Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 to reach the quarter-finals before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Champions League set to be concluded with a 'final eight' tournament in Lisbon in August.

The Ligue 1 champions also have French Cup and French League Cup finals to play at the end of July.

Meunier originally opted not to extend his PSG contract by a few weeks in order to join Dortmund, who finished a distant second in the Bundesliga this term behind Bayern Munich.

Share this:
Loading