‘How Could I Forget Him’: Cesc Fabregas On Gabriel Martinelli after Watford Win

Arsenal shined in last night’s match against Watford. The exciting encounter ended with a score of 3-2 win for the Gunners. Arsenal clinched the win after a beautiful performance from its players. Former Arsenal player Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to appreciate the players mentioning Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard as two big, big talents. Immediately realizing that he had forgotten Gabriel Martinelli he wrote – “How could I forget him…”

How could I forget him…. 🙈— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 6, 2022

Within the first five minutes of the match, Odegaard scored the first goal of the match. Saka assisted by opening up the space for him to score. Watford, however, equalized with the help of striker Cucho Hernandez’s stunning bicycle kick.

Saka scored another one for Arsenal with the help of Alaxandre Lacazatte taking the lead. As the match entered the second half, Arsenal did not waste any time to further increase the gap. Gabriel Martinelli scored the third goal for Arsenal with a spectacular half volley making it 3-1.

Watford did pull off one goal thanks to midfielder Moussa Sissoko’s efforts.

Arsenal attempted a total of 16 shots, out of which 4 were on target. After the win, Mikel Arteta’s side are at the fourth position on the table. The result against Watford helped them leapfrog Manchester United and solidify their efforts for a Champions League Spot.

