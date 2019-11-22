How Cristiano Ronaldo Responded When He Was Teased With Lionel Messi's Name by Manchester United Teammates
Cristiano Ronaldo was teased by his Manchester United teammates, who used to say Lionel Messi was better. He had the most Ronaldo-esque reply to give.
File photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo has a long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi and it got only fiercer after the Portuguese moved to Real Madrid and went head to head with the Barcelona star in La Liga.
However, the rivalry started well before that with Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or with Manchester United back in 2008, a year before Messi won his first.
In a recent talk at the 'A Pint with Piers' event, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch revealed that Ronaldo was teased by his United teammates and the Juventus star had a typical-Ronaldo reply to give.
"I spoke to some of the United players and said what's Ronaldo like, and they said they used to wind him up by saying Messi was better than him and he said: "Yeah, but Messi doesn't look like this", Crouch revealed.
Crouch went on to remember what it was to face Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma on either wings when the two broke out in Portugal's U21 squad.
"Ronaldo's record is ridiculous. He averages over a goal a game in like 500 games," Crouch added.
"I played against Ronaldo when he was 18, it was him and Quaresma on either wing when England U21s played Portugal's. We had no idea who either of them were. Our full backs were Paul Knochesky and J Lloyd Samuel.
"I remember them passing to each other. Quaresma would pass with the outside of the boot and Ronaldo would control it on his back, popping it up and then running at Paul Konchesky.
"It was the best thing I'd ever seen in my life and from that moment I was thinking who are these two, they are the best players I have ever seen," Crouch further said.
Crouch went on to say that back in their early years Quaresma was better. He also said Messi was naturally gifted while it was Ronaldo's mentality that he admired.
"At that time, Quaresma was better than Ronaldo, bizarrely. Messi for me is the most naturally-gifted footballer we've ever seen.
"I think Ronaldo, I admire his determination and mentality and his single-mindedness, but if you're talking gifted footballers, there is no comparison to Messi."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maurizio Sarri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Juventus' Trip to Atalanta
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Taunt’s Shehnaz Gill for Borrowing Her Designer Clothes
- How a 27-Year-Old's Initiative to Save Stray Dogs Landed Him a 'Dream' Job with Ratan Tata
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1