How Europe's Top Football Leagues Look in 2021-22 Season After 'Crazy' Transfer Window

The new league season dawns from August onwards and it has been one of the craziest transfer markets ever. From big bucks’ signings to signings that were never imagined in a lifetime, the new seasons commence and Europe’s top leagues are ready to get underway. While the COVID-19 pandemic exempted fans from being present in the stadiums to teams being affected by the COVID-19 virus, the year 2020 took a massive toll on the sport. However, with fans returning to stadiums after being given the green signal, football resumes in all its passion and glory. From the UEFA Champions League to the Europa League, clubs are ready to go all out this season. Let’s take a look at how the top European leagues look this new season.

Bundesliga (German League)

League champions Bayern Munich head into the new season with former Bavarian player Julian Nagelsmann taking charge after Hansi Flick was given the opportunity to head the German national football team. Bayern Munich won their ninth consecutive Bundesliga title and with the squad they currently have, it will be hard for any other side to overtake the Bavarians. Borussia Dortmund look strong as Erling Haaland is all set to tear Bundesliga apart, but on losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, Dortmund needs to bring in a player in terms of creativity.

Ligue 1 (French League)

Well, a new ‘Galactico’ side has been formed as Paris Saint Germain boast of the biggest names to grace the sport. Shocking the world by claiming the services of Lionel Messi, who will now play alongside Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos, PSG are all in this season to win the UEFA Champions League. Strengthening their squad with new signings after failing to win the Ligue 1 last season which saw Lille emerge as champions, PSG look unstoppable and every department has been taken care of with the new signings. Watch out Ligue 1!

La Liga

In a matter of one transfer window, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid lost their captains and their greatest assets in Messi and Ramos to PSG. Atletico Madrid, who broke the spell to win the La Liga last season, will look to capitalise once again as the two La Liga giants are trying to fill the massive void left behind. FC Barcelona brought in Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero who can rip apart any defence along with Antoine Griezmann, are looking strong this season, however, the only downfall, no Messi this time after 17 years. Real Madrid brought in David Alaba from Bayern Munich and the full-back can bring in plenty of creativity, starting from the back as well. The La Liga this year will surely be exciting as the race for the title is wide open.

Premier League

All clubs have been busy this transfer window, strengthening their squads, adding depth and replacements. League champions Manchester City went all out to bring in Jack Grealish for 100 Million Pounds (Rs. 1,025 Crores) and are still pursuing England and Spurs captain Harry Kane, with a whopping 150 Million Pounds on the table for the striker. Manchester United have brought in Jadon Sancho as well for 85 Million Euros (Rs. 740 Crore) from Dortmund and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane for 45 Million Pounds. With Pogba staying on this season, United are real contenders for the Premier League this season. Within three days, Chelsea signed their former player, Romelu Lukaku for a whopping 98 Million Pounds as the Belgian returns to Stamford Bridge. Liverpool’s advantage is seeing the return of Virgil van Dijk who will add the much-needed depth which the 2019 champions were missing out on. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs have also been busy this season, roping in players and adding creativity along with bolstering their defence.

