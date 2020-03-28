How is Cristiano Ronaldo Spending His Time in Coronavirus Quarantine?

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo came back to his family in Portugal after Italy went into lockdown to protect its citizens from the pandemic.
After his teammate Daniele Rugani from the Turin club Juventus tested positive, the whole team was put into isolation. However, CR7 was allowed to travel as his mother, Maria Dolores was hospitalised after suffering from a stroke.
Upon his return to Portugal, Ronaldo has been staying in Madeira with partner Georgina Rodriguez and four children –Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo and daughter Alana.
CR7 has been updating about his home quarantine situation with videos posted on his Instagram handle. He also shared informational posts on his account.
On March 25, 2020, he posted a note for the people, asking everyone to come together, while maintaining distance, during the health crisis.
View this post on Instagram
The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world. It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.
Ronaldo also shared WHO’s guidelines for protecting one against COVID-19.
“If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is the chance. Play inside, play for the world”, his post, propagating stay at home mantra, read.
In the picture, the football legend can be seen working out in his home gym and being all smiles.
Cristiano Ronaldo also made a monetary donation to help with the relief efforts. Along with his agent Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo donated $1.08 million to intensive care units taking care of critical coronavirus patients in Portugal.