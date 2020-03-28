How is Cristiano Ronaldo Spending His Time in Coronavirus Quarantine?

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo came back to his family in Portugal after Italy went into lockdown to protect its citizens from the pandemic.

After his teammate Daniele Rugani from the Turin club Juventus tested positive, the whole team was put into isolation. However, CR7 was allowed to travel as his mother, Maria Dolores was hospitalised after suffering from a stroke.

Upon his return to Portugal, Ronaldo has been staying in Madeira with partner Georgina Rodriguez and four children –Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo and daughter Alana.

CR7 has been updating about his home quarantine situation with videos posted on his Instagram handle. He also shared informational posts on his account.

On March 25, 2020, he posted a note for the people, asking everyone to come together, while maintaining distance, during the health crisis.

Ronaldo also shared WHO’s guidelines for protecting one against COVID-19.





“If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is the chance. Play inside, play for the world”, his post, propagating stay at home mantra, read.

In the picture, the football legend can be seen working out in his home gym and being all smiles.











Cristiano Ronaldo also made a monetary donation to help with the relief efforts. Along with his agent Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo donated $1.08 million to intensive care units taking care of critical coronavirus patients in Portugal.

