How is My English Mate: Olivier Giroud Refutes Jersey Snub Claims at FIFA World Cup 2022

French striker Olivier Giroud has cheekily responded to a claim that he pretended not to speak English during a FIFA World Cup 2022 group-stage encounter. Australia striker Jason Cummings revealed that he had failed to swap his jersey with Giroud after the French striker pretended he did not understand English. Giroud has now hilariously presented his own version of the story on Twitter. The former Arsenal striker posted a photo of Cummings’ national teammate Jackson Irvine’s jersey and wrote, “Hi Jackson Irvine. How is my English mate?”

Cummings, while speaking to Channel 10 show The Project, had revealed his amusing encounter with Giroud following the FIFA World Cup 2022 group-stage game between France and Australia on November 23. The 27-year-old Scottish-born striker narrated how he failed to swap his jersey with Giroud. Cummings had initially wanted to obtain Kylian Mbappe’s jersey but unfortunately, that did not happen either.

“So when I was walking back to my changing room and I have seen [Olivier] Giroud as handsome as ever, and I asked him, ‘Giroud, please man, can I get your shirt, man? I am a big fan, can I get your shirt?’ And he just walked past me, pretended he never spoke English! And he has been in the Premier League for 10 years! He just walked right past me,” Cummings recalled.

Giroud had scored a brace in France’s opening FIFA World Cup 2022 game to earn a convincing 4-1 win for the Les Blues over Australia. Giroud’s second goal of the fixture helped him in becoming the joint-highest scorer- 51- for France along with Thierry Henry.

Later, he scored in the 44th minute against Poland in the round of 16 match to become France’s all-time highest scorer. The 36-year-old scored another crucial goal against England in the quarter-final to guide France to the last-four stage. Giroud currently has 53 goals under his belt in international football. France’s brilliant run in the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end in the finals after they were defeated by Argentina.

In club football, Giroud currently plays for Serie A club AC Milan. Giroud joined the Italian side back in July 2021 and the French striker has now found the back of the net 23 times for AC Milan.

