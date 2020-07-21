How La Liga Kept the Social Media Buzzing Throughout the Week

La Liga 2019-20 ended this week with Real Madrid winning the title after three years while Barcelona's inconsistent form after the coronavirus cost them.

Zinedine Zidane worked his magic the second time around at the Spanish capital. The World Cup winner left Madrid after guiding them to three successive Champions League titles but poor results following his departure meant he was hauled back by Florentino Perez on March 11, 2019 to get Madrid back up.

With Zidane back in charge, Madrid slowly climbed up the ladder while trouble brewed in Barcelona.

Both colluded this season to give Madrid the upper hand and their on-field performance reflected what was happening on the back stage.

TITLE CELEBRATIONS IN THE CAPITAL

Real Madrid clinched the LaLiga Santander title with one match to spare, ultimately finishing five points clear of Barcelona. With fans unable to celebrate with the team as tradition dictates due to the coronavirus crisis, there was more interaction on social media than ever before as the club and its players enjoyed that special, winning feeling.

I'm very proud of this LaLiga title. Because victory, in football and in life, comes from fighting together to the end. I would especially like to remember all our supporters who have passed away or who have lost loved ones to this terrible virus. This one’s for you.#HalaMadrid — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 17, 2020

Estoy muy orgulloso de este título. Porque a la victoria, en el fútbol y en la vida, se llega así: luchando juntos hasta el final. Mi recuerdo especial a todos nuestros aficionados fallecidos o que hayan perdido a seres queridos por el maldito virus. Va por vosotros.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/vyQeERTyDU — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 17, 2020

VOWING TO COME BACK STRONGER

CD Leganés joined RCD Espanyol and RCD Mallorca in dropping down into LaLiga SmartBank, Spain's second tier. The Pepineros came so close to survival, pushing Real Madrid all the way, but ultimately came up short and thanked their fans for their support on social media, vowing to come back stronger than ever.

There is nothing to say right now. We would like to bring you a smile but right now we can't. Thank you for being with us on an amazing journey in @LaLigaEN We will be back stronger.#GoLega https://t.co/12ekR4CE5y — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes_en) July 19, 2020

BIDDING FAREWELL TO TWO LEGENDS

Villarreal said goodbye to two of the club's ultimate legends as the 2019/20 campaign concluded. Both Bruno Soriano and Santi Cazorla are leaving the club following the end of the season and received a special send-off after the club's 4-0 win over Eibar at their Estadio de la Ceramica home. Players from both teams formed a guard of honour after the final whistle to send the two veteran midfielders down the tunnel and tributes were plastered across social media as an era came to an end.

YOU MAY BE LEAVING BUT YOU'LL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS. BRUNO SORIANO AND @19SCAZORLA, ALWAYS THE PRIDE OF VILLARREAL pic.twitter.com/hOfh1HOUjk — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 19, 2020

EMOTIONAL GOODBYE TO A BELOVED COACH

Germán 'Mono' Burgos is an Atlético de Madrid legend, having played in goal for the club during his playing days and having been Diego Simeone's trusted right-hand man since taking over in 2011. Leaving the club this summer to try his hand as a head coach himself, Atleti thanked him for his long and dedicated service with a special on-pitch tribute and an emotional video on the club's social media channels.

WHERE ARE THE PASSPORTS?

After clinching Europa League spots on the final day, Real Sociedad and Granada now have the summer to look forward to continental competition in 2020-21. Both clubs joked around with fans on social media, celebrating the fact they'd need to root out the passports for next season's international football!

¡¡QUE NOS PELLIZQUEN QUE NO NOS LO CREEMOS!! ¡¡SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ SÍ!! Á ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wijX7KbesV — Granada C.F. ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) July 19, 2020

La Liga title rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona was cutthroat.