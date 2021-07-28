How Promoted Norwich, Brentford and Watford are Preparing for New Premier League Season

The Premier League 2021-22 is dawning upon us as the new season commences from August 14. Last season was exhilarating with Manchester City being crowned Premier League champions and Chelsea winning the trophy as the European kings after their victory over the UEFA Champions League. Before the season commences, the clubs look to strengthen and bolster their side with new players and staff members. New contracts are offered, signings are made and fresh faces from other leagues will be seen in the English Premier League.

While the top six in the league make their changes, newly promoted sides Brentford FC, Norwich City FC and Watford FC gear up for the new season. The newly promoted sides are seen as bait by the top clubs to gain points. If getting into the Premier League was gruelling and hard, staying away from relegation is tougher. Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League on five different occasions, where as Watford spent one season in the Championships and got their promotion to the Premier League.

Brentford FC makes their first appearance in the Premier League and are immediately put in the first match of the season as they face Arsenal FC on August 14. Strengthening their squad, the Bees signed Frank Onyeka from Denmark’s FC Midtjylland for an undisclosed fee. Adding power to their defence, Brentford have signed Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer for 13.5 Million Pounds (Rs 139 Crores). Focusing on tactics, coach Thomas Frank is looking to bolster his defence despite being an attacking side. The Bees will aim to make more signings before the transfer window closes.

Norwich City, on the other hand, have made a couple of new signings from the 40 million pounds (Rs. 412 Crores) they received from Aston Villa for Emiliano Buendia. The Canaries have brought in Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen (9 Million Pounds), Ben Gibson from Burnley (8 Million Pounds), Dimitris Giannoulis from PAOK (7 Million Pounds), Angus Gunn from Southampton (5 Million Pounds), Pierre Lees-Melou from Nice (3.5 Million Pounds) and Billy Gilmour from Chelsea on loan.Bringing in talent from other leagues and bolstering their squad from Buendia’s transfer, Norwich is doing all it can to stay in the Premier League this time after a successful transfer window, which may not yet be over for the Canaries.

Watford has also been busy this summer by bringing in new faces and notable signings for the Hornets. They are bringing in Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspurs and Joshua King from Everton for free after running out their contracts. Ashley Fletcher has been roped in from Middlesbrough along with Dapo Mebude from Rangers FC for free as well. The Hornets have done great business so far and have only spent on bringing in Imran Louza from Nantes (9 Million Pounds) and Emmanuel Dennis from Club Brugge (3.6 Million Pounds).

It will be interesting to see the survival of the newly promoted teams this season after a busy transfer window.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here