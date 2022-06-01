How to Book Online and Offline Tickets for Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kolkata

Tickets for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers scheduled to kick off in Kolkata on June 8 will go online from June 4 onwards, and will also be available offline from June 7 onwards.

India begin their campaign on June 8 against Cambodia, followed by matches against Afghanistan (June 11), and Hong Kong (June 14).

Procedure for booking online tickets: Fans will be able to book their online tickets on BookMyShow portal, and need to collect their physical tickets from two centres – Box Office 2 at VYBK, & IFA Office. Physical tickets will be handed over upon producing the confirmed booking ID. All tickets will be complimentary. A physical ticket is mandatory for fans to get an entry to the stadium.

Further details stay as below:

For matches on June 8 2022: Online tickets will be available from June 4 from 11am onwards, and physical tickets need to be collected from June 6, 12noon onwards.

For matches on June 11, 2022: Online tickets will be available from June 8 from 11am onwards, and physical tickets need to be collected from June 9, 12noon onwards.

For matches on June 14, 2022: Online tickets will be available from June 11 from 11am onwards, and physical tickets need to be collected from June 12, 12noon onwards.

In addition, offline tickets will also be available at Box Office 2 at VYBK, and IFA office as per the following details:

For matches on June 8, 2022: Offline tickets available on June 7 from 10am to 4pm; and on June 8 from 10am to 3 pm.

For matches on June 11, 2022: Offline tickets available on June 10 from 10am to 4pm; and on June 11 from 10am to 3pm.

For matches on June 14, 2022: Offline tickets available on June 13 from 10am to 4pm; and on June 14 from 10am to 3pm.

One person will be able to avail a maximum of four tickets and tickets will be issued as per availability basis. All tickets will be complimentary.

