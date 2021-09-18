How to Fit Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in Fantasy Premier League Team?

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to Manchester City’s starting XI in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) against RB Leipzig. City won the match 6-3 with De Bruyne providing an assist before being subbed in the 71st minute of the match. De Bruyne is also expected to start for the reigning Premier League champions in their next match against Southampton after missing the start of the season.

While his return is fantastic news for the Sky Blues, it has increased the headache of the Fantasy Premier League players as they don’t know how to fit him in their matchday squad. Going by De Bruyne’s performance for the Manchester giants, it certainly won’t be long till he is back in City’s starting XI.

And it has left the FPL players wondering whether De Bruyne (£11.9 million) is worth investing in, especially considering the price of Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.6 million), Romelu Lukaku (£11.6 million) and Mohamed Salah (£12.5 million).

The players are also concerned about De Bruyne’s place in City’s playing XI. As of now, all signs are positive and the 30-year-old is expected to start tomorrow. Before you decide, have a look at De Bruyne’s stats from last season:

Last season, he achieved 141 points in FPL with six goals and 12 assists under his kitty. In the 2019-20 season, he collected 251 points after netting 13 goals and providing 23 assists.

So far, Ronaldo and Lukaku have justified their price tag with their performance and both of them are expected to play most of the games for Manchester United and Chelsea. So having Ronaldo or Lukaku is a must in your squad and if you can have them both that’s even better. And not having Salah is also a huge risk as he is a matchwinner.

So the million-dollar question is how to fit De Bruyne, Salah, Lukaku and Ronaldo? Goal.com has come up with the answer. And yes, it is not impossible to have all four of them in your squad. However, it will leave you short in other departments.

Here is how you can fit all of them in your Gameweek squad:

Strikers: Lukaku (11.6), Ronaldo (12.6), Scarlet (4.5)

Midfield: Gallagher (5.6), De Bruyne (11.9), Salah (12.5), Bissouma (4.6)

Defender: Johnson (4), Duffy (4.2), Manquillo (4), Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.5), Williams (4)

Goalkeeper: Elliot (4), Sanchez (4.5)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here