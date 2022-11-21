LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: USA vs WAL

Live now
By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 00:54 IST
Qatar
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on GarethBalesWales. Read More
The Americans are trying to push the issue as they move swiftly across the field to get the ball in the danger zone.
But, the Welsh defence holds strong to thwart the advance.
Harry Wilson’s cross into the box from the free kick is cleared out, but only as far as Ethan Ampadu lurking just outside the box.
The Spezia man tries his luck but his shot is blazed over the post.
Weston McKennie follows his teammate into the referee’s notebook for a mistimed tackle near the touchline.
The referee brandishes a yellow to Sergino Dest for his challenge on Neco Williams.
First booking of the game.
The Welsh keeper comes up big to stop the ball from going into his net off a Rodon header.
USA recycle the ball as they get a cross in for Josh Sergent to head it with real power, but once again Hennessey stands tall to keep the scoreboard from ticking.
The game is off to a fast start with both teams trying to get a foothold in the game.
We are underway at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.
The Welsh, captained by the talismanic Gareth Bale will be in their traditional red jersey and start the game with a 3-4-3 formation.
The USA, playing in all white, under the aegis of Gregg Berhalter start in a 4-3-3 formation.
Up next, the USA are all set to face Wales in the Group B game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed the game for Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands outfit against Senegal ina hard-fought contest.
SEN 0-2 NED
Davy Klaassen put the ball in the back of the net after Mendy spilled Depay’s shot on target.
Klaassen continued his run to pick up the scraps as he poke the ball beyond the Senegalese keeper to seal the fixture in favour of the Dutchmen.
Marten de Roon replaces goalscorer Cody Gakpo for the final minutes of the game.
The fourth official signals for eight minutes of time to be added on.
Can Senegal find an equaliser this late in the game to salvage a point?
GOAL!
Dutch footballer of the year Cody Gakpo gets on the end of a delightful De Jong ball as he runs into the middle of the box and jumps high enough to head it into the net past a hapless Mendy.
SEN 0-1 NED
Teun Koopmeiners and Davy Klaasen are chosen to replace Steven Berghuis and Steven Berjwijn.
Cheikhou Kouyate is stretchered off the field after going down clutching his thigh following a possible strain sustained during his attempted leap for a header.
He will be replaced by Pape Gueye.
Cisse also opts for another change as Nicolas Jackson comes in to replace Krepin Diatta.
Bamba Dieng comes on to replace Boulaye Dia as Aliou Cisse decides to make another change to his team.
Dia unleashes a strong shot towards the bottom corner of the near post from inside the box, but the Dutch keeper gets down just in time to keep the ball out of the net.
Memphis Depay comes in for Vincent Janssen for the Dutch while Senegal’s Abdou Diallo gives way for Ismail Jacobs.
Berghuis turns away from a defender to create space for himself as he shapes to shoot.
He gets a shot away with his left but Senegal captain Koulibaly gets in the way of the shot to turn the ball away for a corner.
England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.
England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun
Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.
Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:
Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou
Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst
Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.
The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.
USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:
Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James
USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic
