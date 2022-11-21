CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: USA vs WAL

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Live Updates: England vs Iran in match 1, Senegal vs Netherlands in match 2, and USA vs Wales in match 3, Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khol

By: Sports Desk

Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18 Sports

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 00:54 IST

Qatar

usa-wal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on GarethBalesWales. Read More

Key Events
Nov 22, 2022 00:54 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 21' USA on the ball; USA 0-0 WAL

The Americans are trying to push the issue as they move swiftly across the field to get the ball in the danger zone.

But, the Welsh defence holds strong to thwart the advance.

Nov 22, 2022 00:46 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 14' Ampadu shoots from distance; USA 0-0 WAL

Harry Wilson’s cross into the box from the free kick is cleared out, but only as far as Ethan Ampadu lurking just outside the box.

The Spezia man tries his luck but his shot is blazed over the post.

Nov 22, 2022 00:44 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 12' McKennie sees yellow; USA 0-0 WAL

Weston McKennie follows his teammate into the referee’s notebook for a mistimed tackle near the touchline.

Nov 22, 2022 00:43 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 11' Dest gets his name taken by the referee; USA 0-0 WAL

The referee brandishes a yellow to Sergino Dest for his challenge on Neco Williams.

First booking of the game.

Nov 22, 2022 00:42 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 9' Hennessey save; USA 0-0 WAL

The Welsh keeper comes up big to stop the ball from going into his net off a Rodon header.

USA recycle the ball as they get a cross in for Josh Sergent to head it with real power, but once again Hennessey stands tall to keep the scoreboard from ticking.

Nov 22, 2022 00:37 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: 5' Energetic start to the game; USA 0-0 WAL

The game is off to a fast start with both teams trying to get a foothold in the game.

Nov 22, 2022 00:35 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: KICK OFF! ; USA 0-0 WAL

We are underway at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Welsh, captained by the talismanic Gareth Bale will be in their traditional red jersey and start the game with a 3-4-3 formation.

The USA, playing in all white, under the aegis of Gregg Berhalter start in a 4-3-3 formation.

Nov 22, 2022 00:05 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: Starting Lineups

Nov 22, 2022 00:04 IST

LIVE: FIFA World Cup 2022, USA vs Wales Updates: USA vs WAL

Up next, the USA are all set to face Wales in the Group B game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Nov 21, 2022 23:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: FULLTIME! The Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen sealed the game for Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands outfit against Senegal ina hard-fought contest.

SEN 0-2 NED

 

Nov 21, 2022 23:33 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 90+8' GOAL! Netherlands seal the deal; SEN 0-2 NED

Davy Klaassen put the ball in the back of the net after Mendy spilled Depay’s shot on target.

Klaassen continued his run to pick up the scraps as he poke the ball beyond the Senegalese keeper to seal the fixture in favour of the Dutchmen.

Nov 21, 2022 23:25 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 90+4' Netherlands substitution; SEN 0-1 NED

Marten de Roon replaces goalscorer Cody Gakpo for the final minutes of the game.

Nov 21, 2022 23:23 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 90' Eight added minutes; SEN 0-1 NED

The fourth official signals for eight minutes of time to be added on.

Can Senegal find an equaliser this late in the game to salvage a point?

Nov 21, 2022 23:18 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 84' GOAL! Gakpo scores; SEN 0-1 NED

GOAL!

Dutch footballer of the year Cody Gakpo gets on the end of a delightful De Jong ball as he runs into the middle of the box and jumps high enough to head it into the net past a hapless Mendy.

SEN 0-1 NED

 

Nov 21, 2022 23:10 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 79' Dutch change; SEN 0-0 NED

Teun Koopmeiners and Davy Klaasen are chosen to replace Steven Berghuis and Steven Berjwijn.

Nov 21, 2022 23:04 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 71' Kouyate stretchered off; SEN 0-0 NED

Cheikhou Kouyate is stretchered off the field after going down clutching his thigh following a possible strain sustained during his attempted leap for a header.

He will be replaced by Pape Gueye.

Cisse also opts for another change as Nicolas Jackson comes in to replace Krepin Diatta.

Nov 21, 2022 23:00 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 69' Change for Senegal; SEN 0-0 NED

Bamba Dieng comes on to replace Boulaye Dia as Aliou Cisse decides to make another change to his team.

Nov 21, 2022 22:57 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 64' Dia Shoots ; SEN 0-0 NED

Dia unleashes a strong shot towards the bottom corner of the near post from inside the box, but the Dutch keeper gets down just in time to keep the ball out of the net.

Nov 21, 2022 22:53 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 62' Substitutions all around; SEN 0-0 NED

Memphis Depay comes in for Vincent Janssen for the Dutch while Senegal’s Abdou Diallo gives way for Ismail Jacobs.

Nov 21, 2022 22:51 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022, Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE: 59' Berghuis shoots; SEN 0-0 NED

Berghuis turns away from a defender to create space for himself as he shapes to shoot.

He gets a shot away with his left but Senegal captain Koulibaly gets in the way of the shot to turn the ball away for a corner.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Today Match Day 2 Football Commentary Latest Scorecard Online: Hello and welcome to match day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022. England will kickstart their campaign against Iran, while Senegal will have a tough outing against Netherlands while in the final match of the match USA will take on Gareth Bale’s Wales.

England came close twice in recent times to winning an international trophy. But unfortunately, on both occasions, they had to return empty-handed. England’s terrific World Cup run in Russia came to an end in the semi-finals. At the UEFA Euro 2020, the Three Lions managed to reach the finals but they had to suffer a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Italy in the summit clash.

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

Netherlands topped UEFA group G in the qualifiers to book their berth in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The three-time World Cup runners-up have been placed in Group A at the Qatar World Cup. The Dutch find themselves in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.

Louis van Gaal’s men are scheduled to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a match against Senegal on Monday. The two teams will be in action at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Senegal vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Fode Toure, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Aboud Cisse, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Natahan Ake, Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Steven Berghuis, Marten de Roon, Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Welsh fans have had to wait for an arduously long time to see their national side play in the FIFA World Cup once again. Their match against the USA will be their first World Cup game since 1958.

The Welsh national side has a great mixture of experience as well as youth in their squad this time around. You have the blistering pace of Gareth Bale and Dan James on the wings along with the experience of Ben Davies at the back.

USA vs Wales Possible Starting XI:

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Wayne Robert Hennessey, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Jonathan Williams; Brennan Johnson, Gareth Bale, Dan James

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Jesús Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

