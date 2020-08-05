'Hugely Motivating for all Indian Coaches': Venkatesh Shanmugan on AIFF's Idea of Indian Men's National Head Coach

Venkatesh Shanmugam, Assistant Coach of India Senior National Team feels it's "hugely motivating for all Indian coaches" to hear that the AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das saying that he "hopes in the next 5 years the national team is coached by an Indian coach."

Speaking on the topic in a live chat with AIFF TV, Venkatesh, a former National Team captain, however, stated that one needs to be up for the "challenge."

"It's very motivating and encouraging to hear such words from the General Secretary. But it's not easy and is a very big challenge. You need to constantly update yourself, gain knowledge if you are to improve as a coach. It does need end there. The manner in which you transfer all of that to the player will define yourself as a coach," he stated.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga Official Offers Help to Football Delhi to Develop the Sport in City

"We need to keep it in mind that coaching the National team is entirely different than coaching a club. Getting the team to prepare in a short span of time in a short time is extremely critical," he opined.

'MAN MANAGEMENT SKILLS ARE CRUCIAL'

"I think 5 years is quite a long time. There are many young Indian coaches in the ISL and the I-League who are performing well and I believe they can make it."

Venkatesh also elaborated the soft skills of a coach which help him bring out the best from a player.

ALSO READ | Dalima Chhibber Calls for Development of 'Culture' for Upliftment of Women's Football

"You have to hone your man-management skills. Players will have their attitude but as the coach you have to be confident to take care of them. It's not ideal to shout at a player in front of everyone. Personal interactions grow the trust," Shanmugam averred.

"Players should be treated respectfully. It should be mutual. They need personal space. These help a coach bring out the best from the player."

He also pointed out why players should concentrate more on playing rather than concentrating on social media, which can turn out to be a disaster.

ALSO READ | AIFF is Ready to Provide its Expertise to Football Delhi, Proximity to Headquarters an Advantage, Says Kushal Das

"Senior players are matured enough and they know how to handle criticism on social media. But youngsters are more vulnerable and they should stay away. It may affect their performances. They should not be bothered about social media, rather need to concentrate on playing more," he quipped.

'COACH EDUCATION SYSTEM WILL GET BETTER & BETTER'

The 2002 AIFF Player of the Year also lauded the current Coach Education system in the country saying "it's paving the way for Indian coaches to come forward."

ALSO READ | Delhi Football Deserves Big Focus, There May be 2 Teams from State in Next I-League: AIFF President Praful Patel

"Mr. Savio Medeira is doing an excellent job. Now we can see so many Indian coaches in the Indian Super League and the I-League. The system needs to be applauded for stressing on the coach education system. In future more Indian coaches will come forward," he maintained.

"The system will only get better and better."