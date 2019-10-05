Hugo Lloris Gets Nasty Injury After Howler vs Brighton, De Gea and Gurpreet Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Brighton: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris took a awkward fall and looked to have seriously injured himself as he had to be stretchered from the field during Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Lloris made a howler as he tried to collect a simple cross into the box. He dropped the ball before falling backwards and Brighton's Neal Maupay headed it in from point blank range to give his team a dream start after just three minutes.

However as Lloris fell to the ground, he seemed to have broken his elbow and was even given oxygen as he was carried from the field. He will now be a major doubt for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

Shit 😯😯😯 Hugo Lloris injury's really bad... pic.twitter.com/s7DBnXRWWS — Chase (@Chase45990163) October 5, 2019

The early goal was a blow to Tottenham's confidence as they attempted to bounce back from a 7-2 thrashing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday. LIVE STREAMING

At half time, Brighton led Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 after Aaron Connolly scored the home team's second goal in the 32nd minute.

Immediately after the incident, wishes flew in for Lloris as Manchester United and Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea sent him prayers. Also India's No.1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took to Twitter to wish him well in recovery.

Lloris 🙏🏼 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 5, 2019

Was watching the @SpursOfficial play and seeing Hugo Lloris fall to a really bad injury right in the first minute, was not a great sight being a fellow keeper. Here’s wishing him a very speedy recovery! #WorldChamp — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) October 5, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.