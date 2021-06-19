HUN vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Euro 2020 Group F match between Hungary vs France: Euro 2020 action continues with a fresh set of fixtures as France travel to the Ferenc Puskas Stadium to take on Hungary in a Group F match on Saturday. The match will begin at 06:30 pm (IST). After their hard-earned win over Germany in Munich, the World Champions will be looking to make it two in a row at the European Championship when they take on Hungary tonight. On the other hand, the hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions Portugal in their season opener at home. They will aim to open their account in this match.

Didier Deschamps’ men will look to overtake European Championship holders Portugal and grab the top spot in the standings in the group of death (Group F). While, Marco Rossi’s side could look to salvage at least a point to stay in the competition after their dismal opening in the season.

Euro 2020 Hungary vs France: Team News, Injury Update

Hungary has a big worry after Dominik Szoboszlai’s injury ruled him out of the tournament. Teammate Zsolt Kalmar is also on the nation’s injury list. Meanwhile, France has no major injury and suspension concerns.

HUN vs FRA Live Streaming

Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi). Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD will telecast the match live. SonyLIV and Jio TV will provide live streaming services.

HUN vs FRA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 19 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium and it will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

HUN vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe

Vice-Captain: N’Golo Kante

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Attila Fiola

Midfielders: Adam Nagy, David Siger, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba,

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Adam Szalai

HUN vs FRA Probable XIs

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

