HUN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s International Friendly match between Hungary and Ireland: Hungary will play their last international friendly against Ireland on Tuesday at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest before kick-starting their UEFA European Championships campaign against the defending champions Portugal on June 15. In their previous game on Friday, Hungary defeated Cyprus 1-0. They are also unbeaten in their 10 matches in all competition. Their last defeat came against Russia in September 2020 in UEFA Nations League.

On the other hand, Ireland on Wednesday came from behind to beat Andorra 4-1 and will aim to continue their winning momentum. Ireland have defeated Hungary twice in their 11 international matches so far. And the last time when both sides met, Ireland held Hungary for a goalless draw in June 2012.

Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of tonight’s fixture due to an injury.

HUN vs IRE Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the HUN vs IRE match in India

HUN vs IRE Live Streaming

The match between HUN vs IRE is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

HUN vs IRE Match Details

The match between HUN vs IRE will be played on Tuesday, June 8, at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium in Budapest. The game will start at 11:30 pm (IST).

HUN vs IRE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Willi Orban or Roland Sallai

Vice-Captain: Matt Doherty or Ronan Curtis

HUN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Willi Orban, Attila Fiola, Matt Doherty and Shane Duffy

Midfielders: Roland Sallai, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Ronan Curtis and Jason Knight

Strikers: Nemanja Nikolic, Daryl Horgan

Hungary vs Ireland probable XI:

Hungary Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Attila Fiola, Adam Lang, Endre Botka, Roland Sallai, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Roland Varga, Tamas Cseri, Nemanja Nikolic and Kevin Varga

Ireland Predicted Starting line-up: Caoimhin Kelleher, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Seamus Coleman, Ryan Manning, Ronan Curtis, Jason Knight, Joshua Cullen, Harry Arter, Daryl Horgan and Troy Parrott

