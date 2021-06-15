HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between Hungary and Portugal: Defending champions Portugal will open their Euro 2020 campaign with a clash against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday, June 15, in what is billed as the group of death Group F fixtures. The group also includes the last two FIFA World Cup winners France and Germany.

Hungary’s home advantage may not count for much in this Euro 2020 encounter as they face a team replete with scoring talent. However, despite their limitations the hosts have a very capable side, especially in the defense wing. On the contrary, the reigning European champions have been handed the toughest possible draw in their pursuit of retaining the crown. They will need a good start against the relatively weakened opponents.

Meanwhile, Portugal and Juventus’ talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo will also take this as an opportunity to make history. The star striker needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team. If his team advances in the tournament, Ronaldo could easily break Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals. He will get his first chance to add to his total tonight against the Hungarians in their own backyard.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between Hungary and Portugal; here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs POR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the HUN vs POR match in India

HUN vs POR Live Streaming

The match between HUN vs POR is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

HUN vs POR Match Details

The match between HUN vs POR will be played on Monday, June 14, at the Puskas Arena, in Budapest. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

HUN vs POR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: David Siger

HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Pepe, Attila Fiola, Raphael Guerreiro, Willi Orban

Midfielders: David Siger, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Adam Szalai

Hungary vs Portugal probable XI:

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, David Siger, Attila Fiola, Adam Szalai, Nemanja Nikolic

Portugal: Rui Patrício, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

