Hungarian Football Season to Restart Behind Closed Doors on May 23, Greece Eyeing Return

Budapest: Hungarian football will return behind closed doors later this month with the semi-finals of the cup, the country's football federation (MLSZ) said on Monday.

The last four of the competition will take place on May 23 with the top flight, which had been on hold since mid-March, restarting a week later.

"The football season will continue with strict respect to health measures," MLSZ said in a statement.

Players and everyone they come into contact with will be tested twice a week or before each match.

Champions Ferencvaros top the table, three points ahead of Fehervar, with at least 10 games left in the season for every side in the league.

Hungary has recorded 352 deaths and 3,000 cases of Covid-19, with some lockdown measures lifted across the country apart from in the capital Budapest as of Monday.

GREEK FOOTBALL EYEING RESTART

Greek deputy sports minister Lefteris Avgenakis said on Monday the country's top football division might be able to restart, as players prepared to return to training.

Greece is slowly lifting restrictions after a near two-month lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Avgenakis said the restart "will be done step by step".

"The complete lifting of the restrictive measures cannot be answered today. We respect the advice of health experts and our first priority is human life," he said, adding if the Super League is allowed to resume, it would be behind closed doors.

The 14 top-flight clubs will on Tuesday start outdoor training sessions of six to eight players, following strict hygiene and social distancing rules.

It has not been announced when the postponed league play-offs will take place, with officials hoping the campaign can start by June 14, pending permission from the government.

"We are sure that no one will risk the health of the athletes," Avgenakis said.