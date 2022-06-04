Hungary vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The English side will play their first match of the UEFA Nations League away in Hungary on June 4. The Puskas Arena will witness some amazing football talents on display as both England and Hungary will feature their best squads for their premier match of the campaign.

Southgate’s team are unbeaten in 9 games and their last defeat was against Italy in the prestigious Euro 2020 final. Kane and company will look to kick-start the tournament with a blistering win while Hungary will try to hamper England’s plans as they have proved in the past that on their day they are capable of defeating even the finest teams of the world.

The English side have often struggled on the big stage and this could be the tournament to reign as champions. The previous fixture between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Both the teams will look forward to emerging victorious on Saturday.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Hungary and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and England be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and England will take place on June 4, Saturday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and England be played?

The match between Hungary and England will be played at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and England begin?

The match between Hungary and England will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hungary and England match?

Hungary vs England match will be televised on the Sony sports network which includes Sony TV channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hungary and England match?

Hungary vs England match is available to be streamed live on the Sonyliv app and website.

Hungary and England Possible Starting XI:

Hungary Predicted Starting Line-up: Gulacsi, Lang, Nego, A. Nagy, At. Szalai, Orban, Schafer, Ad. Szalai S. Nagy, Sallai, Szoboszlai

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Pickford Trippier, James, Tomori, Maguire, Rice, Mount, Foden, Kane, Bellingham, Sterling

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.