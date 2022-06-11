Hungary vs Germany Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Puskas Arena Park will witness Germany and Hungary setting out to secure a crucial win in the UEFA Nations League on June 12. The Germans look stronger under former Bayern coach Hansie Flick. The German team has a good mix of young and experienced players. The dynamic duo of Timo Werner and Leroy Sane will cause problems for the Hungarian defense. It will be the captain Manuel Nuer guarding the post for the Germans on Sunday.

The kickoff for this match is set for 12:15 am IST.

Hungary is high on confidence after defeating England in their opening fixture. Their golden boy Dominik Szoboszlai seems to be in an amazing run of form and will be expected to put out another great shift in the Puskas Arena Park.

Ahead of the Nations League match between Hungary and Germany, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Germany be played?

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Germany will take place on June 12, Sunday.

Where will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Germany be played?

The match between Hungary and Germany will be played at the Puskas Arena Park in Budapest, Hungary.

What time will the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League match between Hungary and Germany begin?

The match between Hungary and Germany will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hungary and Germany match?

The match between Hungary and Germany will be telecast live on the Sony sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hungary and Germany match?

The match between Hungary and Germany will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Hungary and Germany Possible Staring XI:

Hungary Predicted Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi (Gk), Adam Lang, Loic Nego, Zsolt Nagy, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Adam Szalai

Germany Predicted Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer (Gk), Nicholas Sule, Benjamin Henrichs, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan, Thomas Muller, Julian Draxler, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.