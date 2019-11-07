Hyderabad FC Bus Driver Beaten By Police: Adil Khan Recalls Tough Night, Asks PM Modi for Action

New Delhi: Hyderabad FC and Indian defender Adil Khan recalled the night when the team bus driver was allegedly beaten up by the traffic police on the road after their Indian Super League 2019-20 1-0 loss to NorthEast United FC at their home stadium on Wednesday.

A senior police official said that the bus driver indulged in excessive honking and disturbed and irritated others but the club asked for action against the traffic police personnel.

On Thursday, the official social media handle of Hyderabad FC posted a video of Adil Khan speaking about the turn of events and how it has affected the team.

"We were travelling back to our hotel from the ground and we were already disappointed as the result didn't go our way. Our bus was stopped on the road by the traffic police. He behaved very badly with the driver. We don't exactly know what they spoke as they were talking in their language but as far as I know, the bus driver told them that there are players in the bus who are coming back from the match and they have to reach the hotel. Please leave me, I am sorry and we need to leave.

"I don't know what happened then but the traffic police dragged the driver out and beat him up very badly, which shouldn't be done. Nobody has the right to raise their hands on the other, which they did and it wasn't right. Because of this incident, our foreign players and coaches got very scared. This is like an insult and shame on the nation.

"Police reacted in the manner despite being told that there were players in the bus and dragged the driver to the police station. Our bus was halted at that place for over 15 minutes and we didn't know what was happening and according to protocal, we could not have left the bus. We didn't know what was happening till the driver came back and told us that he was beaten up.

"Because of this incident, the morale of the team is now low and everyone has got demotivated because this can happen again. I would like to request our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to take an action on the incident so that such a thing doesn't happen again, not just in football but other sports so that we get the respect we deserve. We are playing for this city and its people because they come to support us and if these things disturb us, things will get difficult," Khan said in the video.

The Cyberabad Police said a case would be registered over excessive honking, heated exchanges ensued between the team officials and the police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.