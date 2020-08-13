Hyderabad FC Sign India International Halicharan Narzary on 2-year Deal

Building up to the new season, Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday confirmed the signing of experienced India winger Halicharan Narzary.

The 26-year-old player joins from Kerala Blasters and has penned a two-year deal with the Hyderabad FC till the end of the 2021-22 season.

Narzary, who joins Subrata Paul as the second new arrival at the club this season, brings in experience to the squad. The winger has played at the top level for seven teams in the last decade, with four of them in the ISL.

He has made a total of 59 appearances in the competition so far.

"It's a new team and personally an exciting challenge for me. I am eager to regroup with my new teammates soon, hopefully once the situation is better, and get down to playing football," said Narzary after completing formalities.

"I have known (coach) Albert Roca since his first stint in India and working with his philosophy is something that motivates me. I have loved how his teams used to play and I think these are exciting times for the club." Hyderabad FC head coach Roca expressed his joy at having a hard-working player on the squad.

"Narzary is an exciting player and has been a valuable asset for both club and country over the last few years.

"His experience and work rate coupled with his skill set, and the ability to play on either flank and in attack will be important for us as a team this season.

"We're very happy to have him and hope he will have a significant impact for us in the ISL."

Hailing from Kokrajhar in Assam, Narzary began his career in 2010 with AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows which plied trade in the I-League.

A move to Goan giants Dempo SC followed in 2013, where he spent three seasons. During this time, he also turned out for FC Goa and NorthEast United in the ISL.

He joined NorthEast for ISL's third season in 2016 before turning out for I-League side Shivajians FC a year later.

The winger was the Highlanders' first pick in the 2017 ISL Draft as he stayed in Guwahati for one more season, before moving south to join Kerala Blasters in 2018.

Narzary spent the latter half of his first season with the Blasters on loan with Chennaiyin FC, before returning to the Kochi-based side and becoming a crucial part of the team under Eelco Schattorie in 2019-20.

An India international, Narzary has also played for the youth national teams at the U-19 and the U-23 level while being a regular with the senior national side since 2015 when he was part of the SAFF Championship-winning side.

He also played all three games and bagged an assist in India's campaign at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

At Hyderabad FC, Narzary will team up with his national teammates and believes their chemistry will benefit the side.

"I have played with quite a few of the players from the team before as well. We have a few players from the national team among us like Adil, Nikhil and Subrata, which adds to the value of our squad.

"The experience and the quality that they bring in together will be crucial for us this season and I hope we can leave a mark," he added.