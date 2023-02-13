Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live

Hyderabad will aim to collect maximum points when they host ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League match on February 14. Hyderabad are coming into this match on the back of a humiliating 3-1 loss to Odisha last week. Manolo Marquez’s side will be eager to bounce back at home and get back their winning ways in the business end of the tournament. Marquez might be tempted to test his bench strength in this match and rest his main players on Tuesday as Hyderabad have already qualified for the next round.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw against Odisha in their last match. Juan Ferrando would want his side to register a clinical win against Hyderabad and consolidate their position at the top of the league table.

Ahead of the match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on February 14.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on February 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Manoj Mohammed, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Brendan Hamill, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Subhasish Bose, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh

