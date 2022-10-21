Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The last two Indian Super League seasons did not turn out to be quite fruitful for Bengaluru FC. The Bengaluru FC team management appointed former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson as their new coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. Moreover, they roped in some big names like Sandesh Jhingan and Roy Krishna in the transfer market. The changes did pay off after Bengaluru started their new season with a Durand Cup victory.

In the new Indian Super League season, Bengaluru have not conceded a defeat yet after playing two matches. With four points from two games, Bengaluru claim the second spot in the Indian Super League standings.

In their next fixture, Bengaluru will take on defending champions Hyderabad FC on Saturday. The match between Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Manoj Mohammad, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Silverio

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Prabir Das, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

