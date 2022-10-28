Hyderabad FC kicked off their Indian Super League title defence in an absolute stunning fashion. Manuel Marquez’s men have remained unbeaten after playing three matches in the new Indian Super League season. With seven points from three games, Hyderabad FC currently occupy the second spot in the Indian Super League standings.

The defending champions, in their next Indian Super League fixture, will be up against FC Goa. The match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

FC Goa, on the other hand, have won their first two matches of the ninth edition of the Indian Super League. In their last encounter, FC Goa clinched a 0-2 win over Chennaiyin FC. The Gaurs, with six points in their kitty, currently find themselves in third position on the points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Silverio

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Marc Hernandez, Aibanbha Dohling, Glan Martins, Eduardo Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Wali Sadaoui

Read all the Latest Sports News here