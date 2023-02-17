Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Hyderabad FC striker Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a late goal against ATK Mohun Bagan to earn the full three points for his side.

The win over the Kolkata giants was enough for Hyderabad to confirm a second-place finish in the league stage of this season’s Indian Super League. Manolo Marquez’s men will now look to continue the momentum when they take on Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

The Indian Super League fixture between Hyderabad and Jamshedpur will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. In their first league meeting, the defending champions had got the better of Jamshedpur by one goal to nil.

Jamshedpur are second-bottom in the Indian Super League standings. In their last match, the Red Miners played out a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of Saturday’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Aakash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Silverio

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Boris Singh, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu

