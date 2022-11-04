Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Odisha FC will be aiming to clinch their fourth win of the Indian Super League season when they will be in action on Saturday. In their next fixture, Odisha FC will be up against a high-flying Hyderabad FC. The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

After securing three wins and one draw, Odisha FC currently have nine points in their kitty. In their last Indian Super League encounter, Josep Gombau’s men clinched a much-needed 1-0 win against Bengaluru FC. Striker Nandhakuma Sekar scored the only goal of the match to earn the full three points for his side.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have so far managed to remain unbeaten in this season’s Indian Super League after playing four matches. The defending champions, currently, claim the top spot on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will take place on November 5, Saturday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC be played?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be played at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Shubham Sarangi, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

