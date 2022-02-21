I Know I've Let Many People Down: Sandesh Jhingan Though Asks Fans to Not 'Threaten and Racially Abuse' His Family

Indian men’s football team and ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan came out on Monday to ask fans to not ‘threaten and racially abuse’ his family adding that it is not ‘required and unwelcome’. This comes after he was at faced backlash for his sexist comments following ATKMB’s 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on February 19.

Jhingan was captured in a video uploaded on ATK Mohun Bagan’s Instagram as a story, which ash been since promptly deleted, saying: “Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath" (I have played a match with women, with women) as he walked off the pitch after the match.

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you the vice captain of Indian National Team and the biggest sexist you’ll see. " played with girls" what bro girls are that bad? What a shame.pic.twitter.com/MKuyk858qY — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe1) February 20, 2022

After the video went viral, Jhingan took to his Twitter to post a thread explaining himself.

“When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective," he wrote.

“First things first. The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC. I have always respected every opponent, and I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them.

“Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women.

“What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name.

“If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day."

After tendering an apology on Sunday via social media, the 28-year-old took to Twitter to post another video in which he said that he has ‘had the time to sit and reflect’ and the comments were made in the ‘heat’ of the moment. He accepted again that he was wrong and added he is ‘truly sorry for it’ and that he has ‘let many people down’, including himself and his family.

In fact, Jhingan represented Kerala Blasters as well, in 76 matches from ISL’s first edition itself and left with two years remaining on his contract to join the Mariners in 2020.

