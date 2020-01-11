Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

I-League 2019-20: Bottom-placed Indian Arrows Host League Debutants TRAU FC

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows host TRAU FC in a bottom-three clash in Goa.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 11, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20: Bottom-placed Indian Arrows Host League Debutants TRAU FC
Indian Arrows host TRAU FC in the I-League. (Photo Credit: AIFF)

Goa: All India Football Federation's (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows will host Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC in the I-League 2019-20 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday, January 12. The match is scheduled for a 5PM kick-off and will broadcast LIVE on DSport.

The Arrows, after six games, find themselves rooted to the bottom of the I-League standings. However, the young Arrows have shown signs of incredible resilience, giving every team in I-League a tough competition till the final whistle.

Despite falling short against Mohun Bagan in their previous game, Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach of Indian Arrows reflected on the positives and said, "Mohun Bagan had a difficult time against us and it was not an easy outing at all. Our boys fought neck-to-neck until the final whistle and the experience will surely bear fruits for us in the upcoming matches."

Weighing in on their Sunday opponents, he added, "TRAU, in their last match, found the taste of victory and facing them now would be really challenging. They are improving constantly and we have to be at the top of our game to get some points."

TRAU, on the other hand, lifted themselves off the foot of the I-League standings following their historic and so far, maiden victory over cross-city rivals Neroca FC.

Another stat to be taken into account is that the Tiddim Road outfit have been unbeaten for three games now, with their last defeat coming almost a month ago, when they lost to Kolkata giants East Bengal on December 14 last year.

Speaking ahead of the match, Dimitris Dimitriou, head coach of TRAU FC said, "My boys all are pumped up and it was a great win for us against Neroca. Now we have to start fresh and from scratch. We are looking forward to the game against Indian Arrows match and like any other fixture, this one is very important to us."

Buoyed by their previous win and under a new leadership, TRAU can move two places up to seventh in the standings if they can come away with three points but against coach Venkatesh's young Arrows, it will always be a hard-fought affair.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram