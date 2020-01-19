I-League 2019-20: Churchill Brothers Look to Halt TRAU's Winning Run

Fatorda: TRAU goes back to Goa once again as Churchill Brothers FC Goa will play host to the visitors from Imphal at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Churchill Brothers FC Goa played their last match on January 8, 2020, against Aizwal where the match ended in a draw as an Isak Vanlalruatfela goal in the 80th minute ruined the hopes of a second win on the trot after a goal from Vinil Poojary put the Goa outfit ahead in the 78th minute.

Churchill Brothers have been one of the most balanced outfits of the season and are placed third in the table with 10 points from five matches.

Speaking before the match, Bernardo Tavares, Head Coach, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, said, "In last 4 matches, TRAU won two and drew other two. They lost 2-1 against East Bengal but they played well."

He added, "I have analysed their team playing style and they are strong without the ball, they try to press the player who has the ball and they make it an interesting contest without the ball. They are a strong team in offensive transition and they have good players that can decide a game in a 1x1 situations, they also are very good at shooting and taking set-pieces."

"They won against the Indian Arrows team and we lost against the same team. So if we want to win against this team we must play very well in all four departments of the game (offence, defence, transitions and set-pieces)."

TRAU FC, who are placed eighth in the points table with eight points from seven matches, have been on an upward surge in the last few matches. The wins have been particularly special as they include a win in the first-ever Imphal derby. The return of head coach Dimitris Dimitriou has been a boon for the newly-promoted side as they have a calm and composed figure to consult in the hour of need.

Dimitris Dimitriou, Head Coach, TRAU commented on his relationship with the players saying, "I was here from the pre-season but in the middle, I wasn't here. The relationship between player and me is absolutely perfect and we all are happy that we won the last two matches but as I said in the previous press conference as well, that we have to go a long way it's just started so overall I'm happy."

He also expressed his appreciation for the opponents, "Yes we have to face a very good team and they have very good players. I believe it's going to be a tough game for us. After two consecutive wins, we are really confident and I'm expecting that we will get a positive result."

