I-League 2019-20: Debutants TRAU FC Build 4-Game Winning Streak With Victory Over Aizawl FC

Imphal: Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC consolidated their position at third in the I-League 2019-20 points table, after a thrilling 2-1 win at home over former champions Aizawl FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Saturday.

Premjit Singh and Krishnananda Singh scored for the hosts on either side of each half in Imphal, in response to Rochharzela's 22nd minute strike to hand the Imphal-based side the three points.

This was TRAU's fourth straight win and a sixth unbeaten game after a loss to East Bengal over a month back. Former champions Aizawl continue a tough season, registering their second loss in eight games and with five draws and just one win to show and remain ninth out of 11 teams.

Both coaches made two changes each from the XI which started their previous games. TRAU's gaffer Dimitris Dimitriou was forced to replace Phalguni Singh due to injury and played Premjit in place, which reaped him rewards later. His other change was Abhishek Das in place of Tomnoy Ghosh at right-back.

Stanley Rozario, the visitor's coach, played newly signed Argentine midfielder Matias Veron in place of Isak in midfield and Rochharzela replaced William Lalnunfela upfront.

It was a free-flowing encounter right from the start with both teams creating chances to score the opening goal. The visitors struck first when a long cross from Ramhlunchhunga found its intended target - Rochharzela - albeit off a mistake by experienced right-back Abhishek Das. The Aizawl midfielder calmly placed the ball away from Mithun Samanta in the TRAU goal and into the back of the net.

The home side hit back five minutes later through the talented winger Premjit Singh. Krishnanda in one of his many breaks down the left-flank, cut in and floated a ball across and outside the box, onto the path of Patrick Uche. The Nigerian's mistimed shot found its way to an unmarked Premjit inside the box who made no mistake with two defenders converging and with just the keeper to beat.

The second half maintained the momentum of the first and after another set of missed chances by both sides, TRAU found the winner in the 66th minute courtesy another assist by Uche, this time properly intended and perfectly executed by the Nigerian.

He spotted Krishnananda's run from well inside his own half and delivered an inch-perfect aerial ball. Krishna met the ball before it could bounce in front of him and unleashed a left-footed volley which beat keeper Lalramhmunmawia at the near post. The keeper could have done better but the ball dipped at the keeper in the end.

It was a make-up for mistake for Krishna as he had missed an easier chance to score in the 59th off a Zoherliana ball.

The game stayed open till the end and TRAU, in fact, had the better chances to increase their lead, and eventually ended as the deserving winners on the day.

