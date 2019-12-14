I-League 2019-20: East Bengal Beat TRAU FC 2-1 to Go Top of Points Table
Marti Crespi and Marcos Espada scored as East Bengal defeated TRAU 2-1 and climb to the top of the I-League points table.
East Bengal (Photo Credit: I-League)
Kalyani: East Bengal rode on a Marti Crespi's goal in the dying minutes to secure a narrow 2-1 win over debutants TRAU FC in their I-League clash here on Saturday.
Marcos Espada headed home beautifully from a Samad Ali Mallick cross to give East Bengal a 17th minute lead but their defence was exposed at the stroke of half-time with Deepak Devrani making it one-all, scoring off a Phalguni Singh pass.
Just at the match was meandering towards a draw, it was Crespi who nudged the ball into the net off a deflected header from Marcos in the 89th minute, handing them a second consecutive win ahead of next Sunday's high-profile derby against Mohun Bagan.
The win took East Bengal to the top of the I-League standings with eight points from four matches, while TRAU remained at the bottom after three losses in a row.
East Bengal were unlucky not to take an eighth minute lead when Samad Ali Mallick's long range shot ricocheted off the crosspiece.
In the 14th minute too, East Bengal came close to scoring with Espada in the thick of action while TRAU goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh was way out.
But a heroic goal-line clearance by Deepak prolonged the wait of the local favourites
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- IndiGo Passengers Stuck in Aerobridge for 8 Hours, Airline Blames Bad Weather for Delay
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband