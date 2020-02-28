Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20: Fito Miranda, Katsumi Yusa Score as Chennai City Beat Indian Arrows 2-0

Fito Miranda and Katsumi Yusa scored the goals as Chennai City beat Indian Arrows in the I-League.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
I-League 2019-20: Fito Miranda, Katsumi Yusa Score as Chennai City Beat Indian Arrows 2-0
Chennai City beat Indian Arrows (Photo Credit Ii-League)

Mumbai: Courtesy goals from Fito Miranda and Katsumi Yusa in quick succession, Chennai City garnered three points against Indian Arrows in their I-League game here on Friday.

With this win, Chennai City go third in the points table with 19 points from 14 games.

Indian Arrows, on the other hand, remain at the 11th spot with eight points from 14 matches.

The match started slowly as none of the teams were able to conjure a strong attack.

Chennai was dominating possession but it did not result in a goal-threatening chance.

Chennai ended the half with a ball possession of 65 per cent.

In spite of having a lower possession, Arrows were able to create closer chances but their inexperience cost them.

The most exciting moments of the game came in the dying moments of the half.

Sriram B came up with a shot from long distance which drew a flying save from Samik Mitra in the 43rd minute.

During the added time, Nikhil Raj pulled the trigger from inside the box but the Chennai keeper was up to the task and made an easy save.

The first half ended with both teams locked at 0-0.

When play resumed, Chennai drew first blood.

In the 48th minute, a low left-foot strike by 'Fito' Miranda zipped into the back of the net and gave the visitors the upper hand.

A little later, Chennai again got the better of the young Arrows.

It was again 'Fito' Miranda, who started the attack from the centre of the field, and helped his team shift gears to turn a relatively simple move into a deadly attack.

With the clock striking 60 minutes, Fito found Jockson Dhas on the right flank and he came up with a beautiful cross into the box.

The cross found an unmarked Katsumi Yusa, who tapped the ball into the back of the net for the second goal.

Chennai then looked to run down the clock and for the large part they succeeded as well, but in dying moments of the match, Arrows got a chance and the onus was on Vikram Partap Singh, but his lobbed shot went over the goal post.

Soon after, the referee blew the whistle and the match ended 2-0 in favour of Chennai.

