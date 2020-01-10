I-League 2019-20: Gnohere Krizo's 2nd Half Goal Helps Real Kashmir FC Hold Punjab FC to Draw

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC held Punjab FC to a 1-1 draw in I-League 2019-20 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Friday after falling behind in the first half in front of an attendance of 8,500.

Makan Chothe scored for Punjab FC in the first half while Gnohere Krizo bagged the equaliser for the home team in the 62nd minute as they shared the spoils. Punjab enjoyed a 62 per cent possession in the first half while the second half completely belonged to Real Kashmir FC.

With the draw, Punjab FC are now placed third in the points table with 10 points from seven games while Real Kashmir remain eighth with six from five matches.

Real Kashmir FC, who have not lost a match where they have scored first so far, were looking to gain an early advantage but it were the visitors who had the slice of luck in the 21st minute.

Confusion in the Real Kashmir box because of a long ball from Punjab opened up an opportunity for U-22 forward Makan Winkle Chothe. He made no mistake and smashed the ball into the back of the net to give the visitors an early lead in the match.

Despite the goal from Punjab, Real Kashmir went forward with intent and created a number of chances but were unable to finish any of them. Punjab were able to hold on to the slender lead and the teams went into the break with the scoreline reading 1-0 in the visitors' favour.

Real Kashmir, however, amped up their game in the second half and started pressing high up the field and pressurising Punjab.

In the 56th minute, Real Kashmir playmaker Kallum Higginbotham cut through two defenders on the left of the Punjab box and the ball fell to Mason Robertson. Mason's shot though was too weak to trouble the Punjab goalkeeper. Soon after, it was Danish Farooq who tried a curler from a distance but the shot didn't have enough bend to find the back of the net.

However, the home team's was not to be denied for too long and their efforts finally paid off in the 62nd minute. A miscalculated header from Danilo Augusto fell at the feet of Krizo, who was one-on-one with the keeper and made no mistake in striking the ball into the Punjab net.

With the equaliser in the bag, Real Kashmir started pushing for a come-from-behind victory. Kallum came in from the right with a beautiful low cross across the face of the goal but Mason couldn't get a touch and the chance went begging.

The duo of Kallum and Mason were proving to be extremely difficult for Punjab. In the 82nd minute, a beautiful long ball by Kallum found the head of a towering Mason but his effort went just over the crossbar.

Just a few moments later, Punjab had their hearts in their mouth when Chesterpoul Lyngdoh's cross from the right side hit the arm of Thoiba Singh and the whole stadium went into a massive appeal for a penalty. However, the referee turned down the call.

Despite their best efforts, Real Kashmir failed to break the defence of Punjab and had to settle for a draw at home.

