I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala, Aizawl FC Look to Break into Top 3

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC will look to break into the top-three in the points table when they meet here in an I-League clash on Saturday.

Gokulam Kerala FC will be glad that they will have Andre Ettienne back in the defensive line up after a match's suspension.

The Kerala outfit felt his absence as they went down 1-2 against Mohun Bagan in Kalyani before the long break.

Speaking before the match Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Fernando Andres Santiago Varela said, "The team has a great mentality, strength of overcoming and character, these factors make us strong and we will feel it on the pitch. While we made some mistakes against Mohun Bagan, we also had many options to tie and made a very good second half. We have high morale because we defend and we will always defend our style of play to make the people of Kerala proud of us."

Aizawl FC, who have played two matches more than the home team, already have a win and three draws to their name, which has kept them in the race but a concrete result has eluded the team from Mizoram. They have been scoring goals but it seems the defence of the team has often let them down.

Youngsters like William Lalnunfela and Rochharzela have led the attacking unit from the front and have been amongst the goals. The challenge though in front of Aizawl gaffer Stanley Rozario will be to find a way of not conceding goals.

Aizawl FC head coach Stanley Rozario looked confident before the match. He stated. "In the last three matches that we have played at home, we have drawn all of them. It is unfortunate that in spite of creating so many chances we couldn't finish the game. I believe we need a little bit of luck, the match against Punjab would have ended in our favour if the last-minute handball wasn't given. But you can't do much about it, we have to respect the decision."

He also stressed that he is really happy with the performance of his players and said, "Overall I am happy with the performance of my players (6 points in 5 matches) but we have to win the upcoming matches to move upwards in the points table. I want my players to go with a winning mentality and show character and commitment."

He also shed some light on the role he plans for I-League veteran Dipanda Dicka saying, "Dicka is a fantastic player and can score goals. I wouldn't call him a Super Sub. We just had a particular style of play in those particular games in which he came on as a Sub, and he did the job perfectly. Our game plan and style keeps changing to surprise our opponents, so Dicka will not always come on from the bench. We will be starting him surely when the plan demands."

