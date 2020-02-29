Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala FC Hold Punjab FC to 1-1 Draw

Nathaniel Garcia canceled out Dipanda Dicka opener as Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC drew 1-1 in the I-League.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20: Gokulam Kerala FC Hold Punjab FC to 1-1 Draw
Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC and Punjab FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their I-League match at the EMC Corporation Stadium here on Saturday.

Punjab FC's Dipanda Dicka drew first blood in the 33rd minute thanks to a defensive and goalkeeping lapse by Gokulam while the visitors returned the favour in the 63rd minute to allow Nathaniel Garcia to equalise for the home side.

With this result, Punjab FC remain in second place on the league table with 22 points in 14 matches -- 10 points behind leaders Mohun Bagan.

Gokulam are still at seventh with 18 points in 13 games.

The game started with the home side pressing hard for an early lead. Marcus Joseph along with Henry Kisseka and Garcia ensured that the Punjab FC defence was on high alert for most parts of the game.

However, credit has to be given to Punjab's backline along with their Nepalese goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu, who stood like a wall to ensure that the deadly attacking duo of the home side was not left with any space to find the back of the net.

Gokulam, who have not been too solid in defence so far this season, were on their toes trying to stop Punjab's counter-attacks.

However, Punjab soon struck in the 33rd minute through Dipanda Dicka, who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net after exploiting a defensive lapse and miscommunication between Gokulam's goalkeeper CK Ubaid and defender Mohammed Irshad.

Trailing by a goal, Gokulam tried hard to equalize, attacking in short bursts. But, some gutsy goalkeeping and a super-alert Punjab defensive line ensured the first half came to an end with the visitors enjoying a 1-0 lead.

The second period began with the hosts pressing hard but Punjab held firm to their advantage. Gokulam's lack of innovation in the final third ensured they had to work harder for that equaliser.

Gokulam prayers were soon rewarded when a long-range effort by Garcia in the 63rd minute sneaked its way into the back of the net, giving the home side a much-needed leveller.

Buoyed by the goal, they went on attacking spree in search of the lead but Punjab kept the Gokulam' attacking line at bay.

The Kerala side were unlucky not to find the net towards the end as Joseph fired in a long shot in the 81st minute that hit the post. In the dying moments of injury time, Gokulam failed to capitalise on a scoring opportunity in front of an open goal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram