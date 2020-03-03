Take the pledge to vote

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows Face Second-placed Punjab FC in Their 3rd Match in Mumbai

I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows host Punjab FC at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai.

News18 Sports

March 3, 2020
I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows Face Second-placed Punjab FC in Their 3rd Match in Mumbai
Indian Arrows (Photo Credit: AIFF Media)

Mumbai: The Indian Arrows, in their third I-League 2019-20 encounter at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai, will take on second-placed Punjab FC on Tuesday, February 3. The match will be broadcast LIVE on 1Sports and streamed online LIVE on the 1Sports Facebook page and FanCode App from 5:00PM IST.

Punjab FC are coming into the game on the back of a draw against Gokulam Kerala FC, which hampered their chase for the title after Mohun Bagan extended their lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over TRAU on Sunday.

The Warriors, who are now trailing the Mariners by 13 points, had got the better of the young Arrows by a scoreline of 1-0 when the two teams last met in Ludhiana.

Their striker Dipanda Dicka is on the cusp of making history of his own as he sits only a strike away from completing a half-century of goals in the I-League. The Cameroonian was also the solitary goal scorer for Punjab in the draw against Gokulam.

Speaking before the match, Punjab FC's head coach Yan Law said, "Our match against Gokulam didn't go as expected. Both teams missed their chances and we couldn't defend our lead. We are disappointed with the result but we are not giving up hope. Mohun Bagan haven't won the league yet and it's mathematically possible for us to take the top spot. So we will keep fighting till the last match and hope for the best."

He also spoke about playing in Mumbai as it is their first time in the season. Law said, "Mumbai is a fantastic place to play. The fans are brilliant and the atmosphere absolutely electrifying. The Arrows are a very organised young team who keep causing their opposition all sorts of problems for the entire 90 minutes."

"We have to take this game very seriously as nothing less than three points will do for us," he added.

The Indian Arrows, after losing the first two games by margins of 1-3 and 0-2 in Mumbai, would be hoping for a better show on Tuesday.

Leading goal scorer and the captain of Indian Arrows Vikram Pratap Singh said, "Punjab is a very good side and are second on the points table. They have many experienced players, few who have played for India in the past as well, along with a good bunch of youngsters. Our game against them in Ludhiana was a really hard-fought one and we are expecting another tough match. We will give our 100 per cent and go for the three points."

Singh also commented on his experience with the Arrows and the growth that he has experienced in the last few months, saying, "It is a great honour and opportunity to be a part of the Indian Arrows team. It has certainly helped me improve my game. Playing in the I-League across India against top-quality professionals has taught us a lot and all the players in our team have grown as players."

