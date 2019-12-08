I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows Host Aizawl FC in Second Straight Home Match

Goa: All India Football Federation (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows will be hoping for better fortunes and a first win of the season when they host Aizawl FC for their I-League 2019-20 game at the Tilak Maidan on Monday, December 9. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7PM and will be broadcast LIVE on DSPORT.

Both teams will be going all out for a victory as they are yet to taste victory coming into the third matchday of the season. Indian Arrows lost their season opener to Gokulam Kerala FC while Aizawl FC lost to Northeast rivals NEROCA FC after holding Mohun Bagan to a draw at home in their opening game.

Speaking ahead of the match, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Indian Arrows' head coach, reflected on his young side's performance against the current league leaders and said, "The game we played against Gokulam was good and we played really well - but in patches. In some parts of the game, we were very good but there are still a lot of things to improve and work upon."

Looking forward to their upcoming match, he added, "Aizawl are a good side and have quite a few quality players. Their coach Stanley Rozario is very experienced. They will come out fighting after their result in the first two matches and we are working hard to get ready for the game."

Aizawl FC will also be desperate to turn their fortunes around. With just a point from two games, they need the victory to move into the Top 4.

Stanley Rozario, head coach of Aizawl FC, remained positive following their defeat against NEROCA FC and said, "The match was played at a high tempo and both teams played with tremendous fighting spirit. NEROCA scored the first goal through a free kick and my players missed some scoring chances. In the second half, we dominated the game in all aspects and created many chances but couldn't find the target."

He also asserted the need to remain calm and positive by adding, "My team comprises young players like Isak, Chara, Paul, Joe who all are under 22 yrs. But they have improved immensely and they will become a good asset for Aizawl FC and the country in the coming days.

"It's a long journey from Imphal to Goa. But, we won't want to give any excuse and looking forward to the match against Indian Arrows and hopefully, my team will score goals and collect nothing less than three."

