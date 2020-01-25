I-League 2019-20: Indian Arrows Host Real Kashmir in Goa on Republic Day Afternoon

Goa: AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows hosts Real Kashmir FC in the I-League 2019-20's Republic Day fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Sunday, January 26. Both the teams haven't been in the greatest of forms this year and are placed at the foot of the table. The match will be telecast on DSport and streamed live on FanCode app from 2:00PM onwards.

Indian Arrows haven't been able to muster a win since their 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers. In their last match, the Arrows suffered a 2-0 loss against TRAU FC.

Speaking before the match Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach of Indian Arrows said, "We are a young team and have played well so far in our games. In this break, we have rested well and at the same time, we have been working hard on improving as a team and making the most of our chances. Technically, we are a good side and all the players have the stamina to play the full 90 minutes."

He also analysed last few performances and said, "As a developmental team, giving the players the experience of playing in the Hero I-League is the primary objective and with each passing game, they are learning and developing. Results are important as well and against Real Kashmir, we will look to get the three points, which will also put us in a good position ahead of the next three away games."

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, haven't had the best of lucks amongst the teams. In spite of creating a number of chances and dominating games, they haven't been able to string positive results.

The Snow Leopards have garnered only one win against Chennai City FC in Srinagar so far while registered three draws and two losses. Real Kashmir will be hoping to come back to winning ways against Indian Arrows.

David Robertson, head coach of Real Kashmir FC sounded hopeful, "We all are very confident that our dominating play will turn in to wins. Luck hasn't been on our side but if we keep playing and working it will all fall into place."

He also praised the opponents saying, "Indian Arrows are always tough to play against. After all, they are the best young players in the country who are very technical and sharp. It will be a very tough game for us."

Real Kashmir FC hold an upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record against the Arrows. In the last season, Indian Arrows drew 2-2 against Real Kashmir at home whereas in Srinagar, the Snow Leopards had notched up a 2-0 win.

