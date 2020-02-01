I-League 2019-20: Kallum Higginbotham and Mason Robertson Score as Real Kashmir FC Beat Aizawl FC 2-0

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Football
2-min read

I-League 2019-20: Kallum Higginbotham and Mason Robertson Score as Real Kashmir FC Beat Aizawl FC 2-0

I-League: Real Kashmir beat Aizawl FC with Kallum Higginbotham and Mason Robertson scoring the goals.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 1, 2020, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I-League 2019-20: Kallum Higginbotham and Mason Robertson Score as Real Kashmir FC Beat Aizawl FC 2-0
Real Kashmir FC beat Aizawl FC (Photo Credit: I-League)

Aizawl: Real Kashmir defeated former I-League champions Aizawl FC 2-0 at the JLN Stadium on Saturday, thanks to some gutsy defensive work and all-round display from Mason Robertson, who was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Real Kashmir scored their first goal early in the 16th minute through Higginbotham while their second goal came from Mason Robertson in the 82nd minute. With this win, Real Kashmir FC have now moved up to fifth with 12 points from 8 games while Aizawl FC stay rooted to the tenth spot with 8 points from 9 games.

The first half began with the visitors Real Kashmir FC pressing hard for a lead. The English duo of Kallum Higginbotham and Mason Robertson ensured that the Aizawl defence was on their toes right from the first minute.

A few attempts for an early lead by the snow leopards went in vain thanks to the alert defending by the Aizawl defenders and their goalkeeper. However, as the game progressed the visitors tightened the screw and their efforts soon yielded results, when a fantastic pass from Mason Roberston to Higginbotham, saw the latter make no mistakes in finding the back of the net in the 16th minute.

Aizawl did try making a comeback through a counter-attack in the very next minute, but lack of creativity inside the final third kept them away from finding that much-needed equaliser. The game thereafter saw both sides making an attempt to score but to no avail.

Aizawl tried to make a comeback in the final few minutes of the first half but some good glovework from Phurba Lachenpa of Real Kashmir FC saw the visitors maintain their 1-0 lead as the first 45 minutes of the game came to an end.

The second half began with the visitors again pressing hard to consolidate their lead but were not able to convert any opportunity, while hosts Aizawl FC who looked scattered tried helplessly to find a much-needed equaliser. Stanley Rozario made a couple of quick changes in the 57th and 63rd minute bringing in Paul Ramfangzauva and Nigerian attacker Justice Morgan at the expenses of Ramhlunchhunga and Abdoulaye Kanoute respectively.

This did bring in a welcome change to Aizawl's efforts who earned a handful of opportunities through setpieces but the finesse in the attacking third eluded them the equaliser. David Robertson made an interesting change in the 68th minute, having introduced Cote Di'voireian Gnohere Krizo in place of scorer Kallum Higginbotham.

Eight minutes to the end of the regulation time, this change paid dividends for David Robertson. A mistimed pass from Justice Morgan was intercepted by Krizo and the attacker rounded off two defenders to pass it to onrushing Mason Robertson. The Brit made no mistake in finding the back of the net to consolidate the Snow Leopard's lead.

Aizawl will have to quickly reassess their plans before they travel to Kalyani to face East Bengal on February 7, 2020. Real Kashmir will travel all the way to Kozhikode to face Gokulam Kerala on the following day (February 8).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram